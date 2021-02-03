Lorries queuing up over 5km to exit Romania into Hungary

Lorries on Wednesday continued to queue up at the main border crossing points in western Romania, with the longest queue stretching for about five kilometres on the A1 motorway at Nadlac II, where the waiting time to finish customs formalities is at least 120 minutes.

Arad Border Police officials told for AGERPRES that crowdedness did not abate in the last 24 hours on the arteries for heavy traffic at the exit points, but, at the same time, the detailed controls carried out jointly with the Hungarian police continued at the latter's request to catch migrants trying to cross the border illegally, so that waiting times for transit are higher than usual.

At Nadlac II, five exit arteries for lorries are open, and at Varand, where the waiting time is 90 minutes, three arteries are open. At Nadlac I it takes about 30 minutes for formalities and an artery is opened for heavy traffic.

Spokesperson for the Oradea Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Laura Bondar said congestion is also in place at Petea, Satu Mare, where the waiting time is 120 minutes for control and an artery is opened for heavy traffic on the way out of Romania. In Bihor, on the other hand, the situation improved from Tuesday, and at Bors I and Bors II the waiting time is about 30 minutes, with three arteries for lorries open.

According to ITPF Oradea, measures have been taken to streamline traffic at all crossing points on the border with Hungary.

"Vehicle traffic and passenger transport traffic are going on under normal conditions, without waiting times," added Bondar.