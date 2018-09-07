Ludovic Orban announces in-depth Opposition talks on censure motion plans

Chairman of the Opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that he has contacted head of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac, and that as of next week the Opposition leaders will more in-depth discuss moving a censure motion during the current parliamentary session.

"The PNL has set itself as a main goal for the current parliamentary session ousting the government through a censure motion, in order to put an end to the domination of [Liviu] Dragnea and the clan surrounding him. Last week I contacted our colleagues from the Opposition, Mr. PMP Chairman Eugen Tomac included; we will have more in-depth talks as of next week, we'll proceed to a very serious assessment because you know very well that the Opposition can only file one censure motion during a parliamentary session," Orban told the Summer School of the National Liberal Youth taking place this weekend in Saturn, when asked what his response is to PMP honorary Chairman Traian Basescu who said that a censure motion is highly necessary, but PNL does not find the time to discuss the matter with PMP.Orban said the Opposition has "only one bullet to fire and therefore should not waste it," so the censure motion must be the timeliest as possible, "allowing them to reap the necessary votes to oust the government."PMP's honorary leader Traian Basescu said on Friday in Neptun that "the swine fever outbreak and the August 10 miner-like violent crackdown organized by the state with the public agencies" should have been slapped with a censure motion, but the Opposition missed the opportunity "to quickly capitalize on the two issues" on top of which come the "cracks" inside the PSD; Basescu said that the ruling party will now attempt pork barreling the rural voters.