The leader of the Liberals, Ludovic Orban, was appointed Monday by the PNL Executive Bureau, as campaign manager for the presidential elections, political sources told AGERPRES.

At the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s BEx meeting Ludovic Orban has received the mandate to form the campaign team he will lead.PNL started the signature-raising campaign on Saturday for President Klaus Iohannis's candidacy for a new term.