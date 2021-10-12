Ludovic Orban:Iohannis follows into predecessors' footsteps, destroys party that supported his presidential bid

Still Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said today that President Klaus Iohannis is following into the footsteps of his predecessors Emil Constantinescu and Traian Basescu, "who destroyed the parties that supported their presidential bids."

"I can find no rational explanation for the President's behavior, and the effects of his action or inaction in the last three months are visible in opinion polls. The Social Democratic Party is at 35 percent of approval, both the Alliance for the Union of Romanians - AUR and URS PLUS have increased. The only political party that collapsed in the polls is the National Liberal Party - PNL, the party that backed Iohannis to become President of Romania. It is beyond my understanding why he should take revenge on PNL, the formation that supported him, but if we look at history, we can see that Emil Constantinescu had a decisive contribution to taking the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party out of public life, he practically destroyed the party that supported him. Traian Basescu too almost blew up the party that supported him, farewell PD, farewell PDL. Apparently the third President is following the same line - he wants to wreck the party he rode to success, I can find no other rational explanation," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament.

He argued that "the President's attitude towards the PNL is of great importance, as PNL's destruction shatters all prospects for a responsible and honorable governance for Romania".

"President Iohannis is oblivious to the answer, otherwise obvious to anyone, to the question 'How could a government be put together that is capable of obtaining a parliamentary majority?,' - namely by restoring the governing coalition. Yet the President seems more concerned with exacting revenge on USR PLUS for revolting against Citu, rather than with solutions to put an end to this crisis," Orban added.