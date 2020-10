Lupte crâncene între armeni și azeri. Al doilea oraș ca mărime din Azerbaijan a fost lovit puternic cu rachete. Noi bombardamente asupra Stepanakert (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

Not an easy day today in Stepanakert. So far, one of the defining features of this conflict is the use of armed drones. There were several strikes today in the city, one of which hit a parking lot near a fire station, another an army headquarters. We scrambled into basements each time, then ran off to find where it hit before the chaos petered out. Just now as I was writing this caption, the air raid siren sounded, sending us all running again. I went to the basement next door and found dozens of people, when each time before it was fewer than ten. Everyone’s taking this seriously now, it seems. #karabakh #gettyimagesnews @gettyimages @prime_collective

A post shared by Brendan Hoffman (@hoffmanbrendan) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT