MADR: Honey, wine and beef, among Romanian agro-food products that could be exported to China

Honey, wine and beef could be among the agro-food products that could be exported to China, the transportation of which from Romania could be done by using the express lane linking China with the European Union, via the Pireu Port.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) on Thursday sent to AGERPRES, the Romanian Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, on Wednesday received a delegation of the People's Republic of China led by Mrs Jiang Yu, the Chinese Ambassador to Romania, attended also by Roxana Zarma, the general manager of the General Department for European Affairs and International Relations.

"The main topic were related to aspects regarding the export of agro-food products to China, the opening of the Chinese market for the Romanian products, such as honey, wine, sunflower, beef and the identification of solution for the transportation of these products, the strengthening of cooperation for the transfer of technology and Chinese investments in Romania and also the stimulation of the trade exchanges," reads the MADR release.

The Chinese Ambassador specified that agriculture represents one of the important fields of bilateral collaboration between the two countries, adding that he wants a better presence of the Romanian agro-food products on the Chinese markets, on the exhibitions and fairs. She also mentioned she appreciated the competitiveness of the Romanian products and that there is openness for the Chinese market, while observing the quantity and quality criteria, underscored the MADR.

During the meeting, Jian Yu presented the existence of an ambitious plan for the transportation of goods from Romania by using the high-speed train linking China with the European Union, via the Pireu Port.

Moreover, they showed the technological advantages the Chinese agriculture benefits from, in what concerns the agricultural tools and irrigation systems, and the Chinese side showed interest in strengthening cooperation in the technological fields and agricultural industry, in order to obtain mutual advantages, a model for this being the Scientific and Technological Park for Agriculture China-Romania.