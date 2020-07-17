MAE: Four more Romanians in Greece confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus

Four more Romanians in Greece have been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

It is about three tourists on the island of Thassos and one in Lefkada.Earlier, the MAE also informed about eight other cases of Romanian citizens with SARS-CoV-2, in the Hellenic Republic.The MAE appeals to Romanian citizens who have been confirmed to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Greece to comply with all the recommendations of the Greek authorities, including the quarantine measure.Also, the MAE emphasizes, in a release sent to AGERPRES, that non-compliance with the recommendations of the Greek authorities and violation of epidemiological protocols increase the risk of spreading the infection, "and in case of return to Romania before taking the established measures may endanger the safety of those at home."The Romanian Ministry warns that, in accordance with the information communicated by the Greek authorities to the public on the website https://travel.gov.gr, the deadline for completing the electronic form (Passenger Locator Form) has been changed.Thus, compared to the previous rule which established the obligation to complete the electronic form at least 24 hours before entering the territory of the Hellenic Republic, according to the new information, it can be completed even during the day before entering the territory of Greece.At the same time, in regard to the information concerning the Romanian tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Hellenic Republic but refused to be quarantined on the territory of this state, deciding to return to Romania instead, by road, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that "in line with the Bulgarian legislation, the persons confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 are to be placed in quarantine by order of the health authorities."The Romanian Ministry points out that the Bulgarian authorities may also take the decision not to allow access to the territory of Bulgaria.The MAE recalls that citizens entering Bulgaria, including for transit purposes, are required to fill in a form stating that they have no symptoms specific to the novel coronavirus and that they have not come into contact with people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV2 virus in the past 14 days and are not quarantined either. The statement is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - https://www.mae.ro/node/51904. In this regard, the MAE emphasizes that the declaration of false data is sanctioned under Bulgarian law.