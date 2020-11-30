MAE: Minister Aurescu convenes task force in case of Romanian sailor kidnapped in Togo

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs on Monday that Minister Bogdan Aurescu has convened, on an emergency regime, the interinstitutional task force on the incident occurred on November 29, this year, in the area of the Port of Lome, the Republic of Togo, involving the Agisilaos ship and which is said to have resulted in the kidnapping of several navigators, including a Romanian citizen.

"With respect to the information in the international media today on an incident occurred on November 29, this year, in the area of the Port of Lome, the Republic of Togo, involving the Agisilaos ship and which is said to have resulted in the kidnapping of several navigators, including a Romanian citizen, the Foreign Affairs Ministry makes the following clarifications: by order of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the interinstitutional task force has already been convened, on an emergency regime, for initiating the necessary demarches to check the situation, confirm the information referring to the citizenship and the identity of the persons kidnapped and to conduct the specific actions in such cases," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES points out.

Moreover, according to the source, MAE is in touch both with the shipowner/employer of the Romanian citizen in the cause, as well as with the Free Trade Union of Navigators for other relevant information in this context.The Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterates the recommendation that dealing in the public space with elements on this case should be done with all precaution, given the specific and sensitive nature of the case.