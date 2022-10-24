MAE regrets decision of Gabonese UN Security Council Presidency not to allow Romania to take floor on 21 Oct

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) regrets the decision of the Gabonese Presidency of the UN Security Council of not allowing Romania's and Lithuania's representatives to take the floor within the meeting on 21 October, regarding the topic of humanitarian aspects in Ukraine.

According to some news clarifications sent by MAE on Sunday, the decision is all the more regrettable since the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations had previously been informed that it was included on the list of speakers, told Agerpres.

"Romania's intervention within the UN Security Council meeting would have contributed to a better information of the Council members regarding humanitarian topics, such as the management of the situation of over 2.6 million Ukrainian refugees who entered Romania since the beginning of the war and regarding the support granted to the grain export from Ukraine, by which the access to food improves and the food crisis caused by Russia at global level attenuates," the MAE representatives conveyed.

According to the same source, steps have already been taken with the Gabonese Presidency and other members of the Council, in order to voice the disappointment toward the revision of the decision.

Romania's intervention was later sent in writing, as an official document of the meeting.