MAE: Romanian citizen infected with novel coronavirus died in Germany, he was a seasonal worker

A Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus died in Germany, where he was a seasonal worker, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the Ministry, the person died on Saturday and on Wednesday the German authorities confirmed he was infected with the novel coronavirus.MAE mentioned that the Romanian citizen went to the Federal Republic of Germany in March, where he worked as a seasonal worker."The representatives of the Consulate General in Stuttgart keep in touch with members of the family of the demise Romanian citizen, providing them with assistance, including for the repatriation of the dead body, while observing the law in the state of residence," informed the MAE.