MAE: We believe European project will be truly fulfilled only after Western Balkan countries' accession

We strongly believe the European project will truly be fulfilled only after the accession of the states in the Western Balkans, said, on Friday, the Romanian and North Macedonian Foreign Affairs Ministry, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Bilateral Base Political Treaty.

"On Friday, we celebrate 20 years since the signing, in Bucharest, of the Treaty for friendship and collaboration between Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia, document that establishes the framework for political, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries. Our countries are strong partners, and the bilateral cooperation on the basis of the Treaty continues to develop. The twenty years that have passed since the signing of the Treaty were witness to historical developments for both countries. Furthermore, they marked the deepening of our bilateral relationship, as shown by the numerous contacts established at all levels, covering a wide area of problems, from the economic and scientific domains, to the cultural and educational one. Since the debut of the COVID-19 pandemic, our countries collaborated in view of diminishing the negative effects on citizens," a release sent to AGERPRES mentions.

On this occasion, the quoted source reiterates the importance of the process to expand the European Union, Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia using all means of collaboration, including the Memorandum of cooperation on European integration, signed in 2019."We strongly believe the European project will be truly fulfilled only after the accession of the states in the Western Balkans and that the stability and security of Europe depend significantly on this demarche. Furthermore, we envisage the building of a strong and productive relationship within NATO, based on our common strategic and security interests," the Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions.The release also mentions that Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia are collaborating, at the same time, closely in all the regional cooperation formats, which play a decisive role in ensuring stability and durable development in the region."We have the conviction that in the future our relationship will become even stronger and closer and we will continue to consolidate and expand cooperation domains. We believe, also, that the development of economic ties and trade exchanges between our countries will have, all the sooner, as a consequence reaching their true potential. Romania and the Republic of North Macedonia appreciate strongly and promote the minorities relating to them, as well as the ethnic communities, namely their ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious identity. Through the robust and durable bridges that they build between our countries, these communities will bring their extremely important contribution to the development of friendship between the two states," the quoted source mentions.