MAE:Conditions for entry in Germany revised, în the context of COVID-19 pandemic

The German authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the Federal Republic of Germany in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that, starting on Sunday, all persons at least 12 years old must present, at the entrance on the territory of this country, the proof of vaccination against COVID-19, of passing through the disease or the negative result of a test, announces the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Agerpres informs.

According to the information published by the German authorities, the documents can be presented on paper or in electronic format and must be written in one of the German, English, French, Italian or Spanish languages, states an MAE press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.

Evidence of vaccination is accepted only if the vaccination schedule with a vaccine approved in the European Union is complete and at least 14 days have passed since the last dose of vaccine, and evidence of previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 virus and, implicitly, of getting cured is based on a laboratory test performed at least 28 days, but not more than 6 months, before entering the German territory, the same source mentions.Also, the proof of testing for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is made by presenting the negative result of a PCR type test performed a maximum of 72 hours before entering the German territory, or of an antigen test performed a maximum of 48 hours before.The rules apply regardless of the method of access to German territory (air, land, sea).The MAE recommends Romanian citizens to be thoroughly informed before traveling to the Federal Republic of Germany and to consult the websites https://www.mae.ro/node/51913, http://berlin.mae.ro/and http:/ www.mae.ro/.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Berlin: + 49 30 21239555, + 49 30 21239514 and + 49 30 21239516, Consulate General of Romania in Bonn: +49 228 6838135; +49 2286838211; + 49 228 6838244; + 49 228 6838254, Consulate General of Romania in Munich: +49 89 553307; +49 89 98106143, Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart +49 711 664 86 11, +49 711 664 86 12, +49 711 664 86 13, +49 711 664 86 14 and +49 711 664 86 15, the calls being redirected to The Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators on a permanent basis.Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special, emergency situation have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Berlin + 49 160 157 9938, the Romanian consular office in Bonn +49 173 5757 585, the Romanian consular office in Munich +49 160 208 7789 and to the Romanian consular office in Stuttgart +49 171 681 3450, the quoted source also states.