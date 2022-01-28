MAE's Neculaescu, German ambassador Gebauer discuss Eastern Neighbourhood security

Senior official for strategic affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu on Friday welcomed German ambassador to Romania Peer Gebauer to discuss current security affairs with emphasis on recent developments in the European Union's Eastern Neighbourhood, with a view to further ensuring in-depth bilateral and NATO coordination.

The two officials shared their concern about the continuing deterioration of the regional security state and underscored the need to de-escalate tensions that have a negative impact on European and Euro-Atlantic security as a whole, according to a MAE press release.

Support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty was also reiterated.

The Romanian official and the German ambassador also addressed consolidating NATO's deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank. Neculaescu welcomed Germany's decision to contribute to the consolidation of such measures by participating in the Enhanced Air Policing South, an important signal of NATO solidarity, Agerpres.ro informs.

Gebauer said on Wednesday that Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania amidst the current security developments.

In a statement released by the German Embassy in Bucharest, the ambassador pointed out that in mid-February, the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) will contribute Eurofighter planes and troops to the Enhanced Air Policing South.

"Together with Italy, we assure the security of NATO airspace as reliable partners, with a visible and high-quality contribution. That is a clear sign of transatlantic and European solidarity," Gebauer said.

According to his message, requests for the withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and a return to the 1997 state of affairs must be firmly rejected.

"We cannot turn back 25 years. Romania's NATO membership is an essential achievement and cannot be questioned by third parties. We are very concerned with the current situation in the region. Russia's attitude is not just a threat to Ukraine, as it affects the security of the entire Europe. Therefore, a new breach of Ukraine's sovereignty would lead to a strong and common European response," according to Gebauer.