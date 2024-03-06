Maia Sandu: Ukraine needs full support from free European nations

Ukraine needs full support from all free European nations, and there is no more urgent task than securing peace, says Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

The Moldovan leader delivered a speech to a plenary session of the first day of the Congress of the European People's Party (EPP) in Bucharest."Today, we have gathered here at a momentous turning point: freedom and liberal democracy in all of Europe is under grave assault. Russia's unprovoked rapacious aggression against Ukraine seeks to return the international arena to its old cynical geopolitical playbook. Have no doubt that despite the challenges we are a community of democracies that deeply value individual freedoms, human rights, competitive elections. An open society is the best foundation for a more just, peaceful, and prosperous world," Sandu said.She added that Europe's security is on the line in Ukraine, and full support from free European countries is needed."In Ukraine, Europe's security is on the line. It is not a time for doubts. Ukraine needs full support from all free European nations. There is no task more urgent than supporting Ukraine and securing peace. Next-door to Ukraine is Moldova. What happens in Ukraine will shape Moldova's future for decades to come. Russia wants Moldova into its sphere of influence, without regard for human rights, freedom of speech or assembly, with no free elections,'' Sandu said.She pointed out that today, Moldova is no longer on the table to be divided as Russia desired but is at the table."Russia believes that it does not need to ask smaller countries like ours what we really want. To Russia, the people of Moldova have no say in their geopolitical designs. We are seen as lines on the map. But the Moldovan people have chosen a different path. Today, Moldova is not on the table as Russia desired. Instead, Moldova is at the table. Our people have made a sovereign and conscious choice not to be forcefully under Russia's sphere of influence again. It is our firm choice to live free in democracy, not under oppression and fear. Today, more than ever, we need your firm cand credible support for this choice," Sandu said.She added that aggression will not go away if we turn away, "aggression always returns unless it is stopped, and does so much uglier, with more outrageous designs.""Now is not the time for narrow self-interest. Now is the time to be generous. Now is the time to be idealistic. Now is the time to stand up for what we all truly believe in: democracy, the freedom of choice, and peace''.The Moldovan president highlighted that the EPP was the party that most strongly supported Moldova's integration with the EU."You supported us in the past in our fight against oligarchy and corruption. Today, in the face of aggression, we count on you on our journey into the European Union. I appreciate the leadership and the support we received from Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and many friends here. Never has our common responsibility and leadership in Europe been more important than in times of crisis. Together we shall rise to the challenge together. We shall build a larger, stronger Union. United we stand!'' Sandu concluded.