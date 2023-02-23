Maia Sandu - welcomed by Chamber of Deputies Speaker

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, was welcomed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday at the Parliament Palace, told Agerpres.

Previously, Maia Sandu, on a working visit to Bucharest, had political consultations at the Cotroceni Palace with President Klaus Iohannis and was received at the Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The President of the Republic of Moldova is paying a working visit to Romania at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis.