Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania

The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara.

According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy."This afternoon, the fourth case of infection with the new COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Romania was confirmed. It is about a 47-year-old man from Timisoara who was in contact with the woman who tested positive on February 28, 2020 and who returned from Italy. Specifically, the man traveled with the 38-year-old woman on the same plane, on her right side, on February 20, 2020, with a flight returning from Italy," reads the briefing.The Strategic Communication Group states that as of February 28, 2020, the man, considered direct contact, has been in self-isolation at home with his family, the results of the first sample collected at the beginning of the period of self-isolation being negative."The result of the sample collected yesterday (on the 12th day after contact with the 38-year-old woman) tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection," the source said.According to the first pieces of information from the Public Health Directorate (DSP) Timis, the man is asymptomatic, afebrile. Transport in isolation was requested at the 'Victor Babes' Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara.In the courtyard where the man lives, there are two other families, in whose case self-isolation measures will be taken, says the Strategic Communication Group.AGERPRES