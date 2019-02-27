Managers forecast relative stability in industry, services, until April 2019, retail, construction prices, to rise

The activity in the industry and services will register a moderate advance over the next three months, while prices will increase in construction and retail trade, according to the trends anticipated by Romanian managers for February - April 2019.

According to the short-term survey published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the number of employees will register relative stability in industry and construction.Managers in the manufacturing sector forecast a moderate increase in production volume over the next three months (short term balance +11 pct). The beverage sector will register the most significant growth trend (short term balance + 37pct), followed by tobacco products (short term balance + 33pct). Relative stability is estimated as concerns the number of employees, the short term balance being +1pct in manufacturing overall. For industrial products, moderate growth is expected over the next three months (short term balance +14pct).According to estimates in February 2019, a moderate decrease in production volume (short-term balance -13pct) will be recorded in construction activity over the next three months. Managers estimate relative stability in the number of employees (short term balance + 2pct). Construction prices are estimated to increase (short term balance +26pct).In the retail sector, managers have estimated the relative stability trend of the economic activity (short term balance + 2pct). The volume of commodity orders from merchants will grow moderately (short term balance + 11pct). Employers forecast for the next three months a moderate increase in the number of employees (short term balance + 11pct). For the next period, managers of commercial companies estimate retail prices to rise (short term balance + 35pct).According to estimates in February 2019, demand for services (turnover) will grow moderately over the next three months (short term balance + 11pct). A moderate increase in the number of employees is expected in the service sector (short term balance + 6pct). According to the managers' opinion, the price of services will have moderate growth (short term balance + 13pct).