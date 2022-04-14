Manuscripts of Emil Cioran, Mircea Eliade shown for the first time at National Library on Thursday

The five manuscripts belonging to writers Emil Cioran and Mircea Eliade, recently purchased by the Ministry of Culture, will be shown to the public, for the first time, on Thursday, between 3.00 pm and 5.00 pm, at the National Library of Romania.

The event will take place in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, and the Director General of the National Library of Romania, Adrian Cioroianu.On this occasion, they also mark the International Day of Books and Copyright (April 23), the Day of the Romanian Librarian (April 14) and the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the new headquarters of the National Library.The original manuscripts, which will remain in the care of the National Library of Romania, are: "Aveux et anathemes," by Emil Cioran, dated in 1986, a single copy, "Notes for 1935 - 1936," by Mircea Eliade, dated in 1935 - 1936, a single copy including the author's sketches in pencil for the course "The Problem of Evil in Indian Philosophy," "On Medieval Philosophy," by Mircea Eliade, dated circa 1925, a single copy, "Sketches and Notes on Yoga Philosophy," by Mircea Eliade, dated circa 1930, also a single copy, and "The Story of a Wretched Man," by Mircea Eliade, a single copy, which was written when the author was very young and published in "How I found the Philosopher's Stone."