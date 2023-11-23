 
     
MApN's request for purchase of 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles of European production, approved by Government

The Government approved on Thursday, through a memorandum, the request of the Ministry of National Defense towards the Romanian Parliament in regards to obtaining of prior approval for initiating the procedure for acquiring PAC-2 GEM-T missiles, in order to strengthen the air defense capability with the ground base related to the essential endowment program "High Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (HSAM)".

"Through this memorandum, the Ministry of National Defense requests the Parliament's prior approval to initiate the procedure for purchasing 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles of European production, in order to strengthen the air defense capability with the ground base related to the essential endowment program" High-range surface-to-air missile system (HSAM)," the Executive press release reads, agerpres reports.

The purchase contract will start in 2024, according to the quoted source.

