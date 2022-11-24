Marcel Ciolacu meets president of Spain's Congress of Deputies

The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, met on Thursday with the President of the Congress of Deputies from the Kingdom of Spain, Meritxell Batet Lamana, with whom he discussed Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the increasing presence of Spanish investors in our country.

"Today I thanked Mrs. Meritxell Batet Lamana, the president of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain, for Spain's constant support regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area. I also welcomed the growing presence of Spanish investors in Romania, which confirms the fact that Romania has become an extremely attractive country for new investments", the PSD president, who is in Spain on Thursday and Friday, wrote on Facebook.

He added that he appreciated the actions of the Spanish authorities for the integration of the Romanian community and assured Meritxell Batet Lamana "of the full support of the Romanian institutions in identifying the best solutions for the Romanians who started families and careers in Spain". AGERPRES