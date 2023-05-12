March 2023 average net salary earning, up 284 lei, to 4,554 lei.

The average net salary earning in Romania was 4,554 lei in March 2023, up by 284 lei (6.7%) compared to February 2023, and the highest values were recorded in the tobacco products manufacturing sector (10,989 lei), according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest net salaries were recorded in the hotels and restaurants sector (2,430 lei), told Agerpres.

According to the same source, compared to March of the previous year, the average net salary increased by 15.7%.

As for the average gross earnings, they stood at 7,290 lei, 445 lei (+6.5%) higher than in February 2023.

The index of real earnings was 101.0% in March 2023 compared to March 2022 and 105.6% compared to February 2023. Compared to October 1990, the real salary earning index was 236.5%, 12.5 percentage points higher than in February 2023.

"The level of average net earnings increased in March 2023 in most activities in the economic sector as a result of occasional bonuses (quarterly bonuses, annual bonuses, 13th pay, bonuses for outstanding performance or for the Easter holidays), entitlements in kind and bonuses, amounts from net profits and from other funds (including vouchers). Increases in average net earnings were due to production output or higher receipts (depending on contracts/projects)," says the INS.

The most significant increases in average net earnings at NACE Rev.2 section/division level were recorded as follows: by 41.1% in insurance, reinsurance and pension fund activities (excluding public social security activities), by 37.8% in manufacture of tobacco products and by 31.9% in financial intermediation (excluding insurance and pension fund activities).

On the other hand, the decreases in average net earnings compared to February 2023 were due to the granting in the previous month of occasional bonuses (annual bonuses or bonuses for outstanding performance), benefits in kind and bonuses, amounts from net profit and other funds.

The decreases in average net earnings were also due to lower production or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), as well as the hiring of staff with lower than average earnings in some economic activities.

The most significant decreases in average net earnings at NACE Rev.2 section/division level were recorded as follows: by 10.1% in crude oil and gas extraction; between 4% and 5% in motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities (including broadcasting and programme transmission activities), activities auxiliary to financial intermediation, insurance activities and pension funds.

In the state budget sector, in March 2023, average net earnings increased compared to the previous month in education (+6.8%), public administration (+3.1%) and health and social assistance (+1.8%), mainly due to the granting of vouchers (holiday vouchers).

The evolution of real earnings depends both on fluctuations in average net earnings and on the inflation rate.