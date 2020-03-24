Medical Centre Targu Mures - authorised to diagnose COVID-19 infection

A team made up of representatives of the Medical-Pharmaceutical Advanced Research Centre within the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) of Targu Mures, of the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU), the Mures County Clinical Hospital (SCJ) and the Public Health Directorate (DSP) will run, as of Wednesday, the first tests to identify the infection with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus through Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR.

"I am glad that all the talks carried out with the authorities involved in this situation led to very good news for our county. Because of the start to testing within the Research Centre, doubled by the device at the Mures County Clinical Hospital, which is in progress of being calibrated, the waiting time for the results will be significantly reduced," Mures County prefect Mara Toganel said, according to a release sent on Tuesday.According to the Mures County prefect, last week, the re-organisation of activity within the Medical-Pharmaceutical Advanced Research Centre within the UMFST of Targu Mures was decided, to be able to perform the specific laboratory determinations for the diagnosis of COVID-19.In parallel, the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital purchased the test kits and the testing will begin on 25 March.The manager of the Mures SCJ, doctor Ovidiu Girbovan, told AGERPRES on Tuesday, that the institution had already purchased the second specific COVID-19 test device in the county, with the amount of 354,524.80 lei that was obtained from donations made by economic agents and individuals, which is expected to arrive this week.The second device, purchased by the Mures SCJ, has all the approvals and can process 50 samples simultaneously.For the fight against the novel coronavirus, the amount of 370,409 lei (74,082 euro) was collected in the account of the Association for the Mures County Clinical Hospital, of which 59,698 lei (11,940 euro), representing donations of some individuals.The amount remaining after the acquisition of the equipment will be used for equipment and sanitary materials needed for diagnosis.