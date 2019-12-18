Melescanu: Smart-city solutions for Romania must be implemented in near future

Smart-city solutions for Romania must be implemented in the near future, Senate President Teodor Melescanu told a conference on "Smart Solutions for Smart Cities".

"Smart-city solutions for Romania will, on the one hand, have to be implemented in the near future, in the development plans from scratch of some areas of our municipalities, and, on the other hand, to be intelligently inserted in the reconstruction plans of the older structures, such as railways, urban public transport, buildings of hospitals, schools or even the population's dwellings," said Melescanu.He specified that by actively participating in the administration of a smart city, its residents become smart citizens, connected and contributors to e-governing.According to him, the whole concept of smart-city is, in its turn, in this border area, due to the importance that the human factor plays in the drafting and adoption of decisions, which transforms human communities into smart cities."The unrestricted administration of smart technologies in full respect of the political and economic rights of the person is likely to develop, as a by product, the individual's civic responsibility and democratic skills and the fact that this conference takes place in the Parliament building is a good opportunity for the parliamentarians from all political groups to become familiar with this integrative field and to relate to the associative or business environment involved in implementing smart-city solutions," said Melescanu.Authorities from a central level, representatives of regulatory institutions, as well as local authorities, attended the conference "Smart Solutions for Smart Cities", organized at the Palace of Parliament on Wednesday.