Memorandum on 5G between the US and Romania disclosed: 5G vendors should be subjected to rigorous evaluation

Vendors of 5G networks must undergo a rigorous evaluation and the protection of the next generation communications networks from disruption or manipulation, and ensuring the privacy and the individual liberties of the citizens is of vital importance, reads the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Romania and the United States of America on 5G technology, which was published as a scanned document on the website of the Communications and Information Society Ministry (MCSI).

"The Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America note that as part of the risk-based security approach, careful and complete evaluation of 5G vendors is necessary. We believe that all countries must ensure that only trusted and reliable vendors are used to protect our networks from unauthorized access or interference. A rigorous evaluation of vendors should include the following elements: whether the vendor is subject, without independent judicial review, to control by a foreign government, whether the vendor has a transparent ownership structure and whether the vendor has a history of ethical corporate behavior and is subject to a legal regime that enforces transparent corporate practices," the one-page document mentions.According to the Memorandum, protecting the next generation communications networks from disruption or manipulation and ensuring the privacy of individual liberties of the citizens of the United States of America, Romania and other countries is of vital importance.Recently, chair of the National Communications Regulation and Administration Authority (ANCOM) Sorin Grindeanu told a news conference, that, personally, he wouldn't have classified the Memorandum that Romania signed with the US, "but it was the Government's decision and, perhaps, the new Executive will make another decision, that of disclosing the document."On the other hand the ANCOM official announced that the tender for granting the 5G permits would be organised in the first half of the next year if certain conditions are met, the transposition of the set of measure for the security of networks from the European Commission, the transposition of the Memorandum with the US in primary legislation and the adoption of the Government Decision for the starting prices and calendar for paying the duties.The Governments of Romania and the US, through Ambassadors Hans Klemm and George Maior signed on 20 August 2019, in Washington, a Memorandum of Understanding on 5G technology.On 7 June 2019, the ANCOM announced that the tender procedure for granting the spectrum resources available in the designated bands for implementing the new 5G generation is to be completed by 31 October and the permits will be granted until the end of the year. The calendar for the organisation of the 5G tender was finalised on 21 June within the Advisory Council and the position paper refers to granting the rights to use the radio spectrum available in the frequency ranges of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz.