Men's basketball: CSU Oradea, at third consecutive victory in FIBA Europe Cup

CSU Oradea defeated the French team Cholet Basket with a score of 77-69 (17-27, 18-15, 23-12, 19-15), on Wednesday evening, in Oradea Arena, in a match from Group E of the FIBA Europe Cup men's basketball competition, told Agerpres.

The team from Oradea thus obtained its third consecutive victory, all at home, after a debut with the left at Cholet (81-99).

The French team started the match very well, and after the first ten minutes had a lead of ten points, 27-17. Players coached by Cristian Achim started the comeback race and managed to win in the end, although the end was quite tight.

Mark Ogden, with 17 points, 9 rebounds, was the MVP for Oradea.

The visitors' MVP was Justin Patton.

The Kangoeroes Basket - Rilski Sportist Samokov match also takes place on Wednesday.

CSU Oradea ranks first, with 7 points, followed by Cholet Basket, 6 points, Kangoeroes Basket, 5 points, Rilski Sportist, 3 points.

The penultimate stage games will be played on November 22 (Cholet Basket - Kangoeroes Basket) and November 23 (Rilski Sportist - CSM CSU Oradea).