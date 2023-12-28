Men's handball: Romania vs Georgia in final of Carpathians Trophy

The national teams of Romania and Georgia will face each other in the final of the Carpathians Trophy Niro Trophy international men's handball tournament, hosted by Pitesti Arena, after their victories on Thursday in the semifinals.

Romania defeated Greece with a score of 31-27 (13-16), after an excellent second half, Agerpres informs.

In the other match of the day, Georgia beat Slovakia with a score of 32-27 (22-15).

On Friday, the final for the 3rd place (15:00) will oppose Slovakia and Greece, and in the final of the competition (17:30) Romania and Georgia will face each other.Georgia and Greece are also qualified for EURO 2024.The Carpathians Trophy is the last test for the Romanian men's national handball team, which will play in Group B, along with Spain, Austria and Croatia, at the European Championship - EHF EURO 2024 in Germany (January 10-28, 2024).Spain is the European runner-up in 2022, Austria defeated Romania in both preliminary matches, 36-32 and 35-30, and Croatia was runner-up in 2020. Spain won two continental titles, in 2018 and 2020.The first two placed in each group qualify for the main groups.Romania had not qualified for a European Championship since 1996, when it ranked 9th, and at the draw it was part of the fourth ballot.