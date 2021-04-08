MEP Iuliu Winkler: There are serious arguments for adoption of a decision regarding a 'COVID' passport

MEP Iuliu Winkler (UDMR, EPP) believes that there are "serious" arguments for a decision at the EU level on a future "COVID passport," but said that this document needs to observe the individual rights of citizens, the requirements of data secrecy and the elimination of the possibility of fraud, agerpres.ro confirms.

"They are very important economic arguments and, at the same time, I think that if we are precise enough, clear, in regulating the content of a possible passport, then the problems related to individual freedoms or the secrecy of data, the elimination of the possibility of fraud, can be solved with digital technologies, so I think it would be a good thing from an economic point of view and it can be done a certain thing from the point of view of individual rights. "Which are very important," Iuliu Winkler said on Thursday, according to a press release.

According to him, the subject of a "COVID passport" will be a "hot" one on the agenda of the European Parliament, the proposal elaborated by the European Commission being meant to help to relaunch the circulation in the European Union and to save the summer tourist season.

On the other hand, Winkler stated that hundreds of requests have been received on his e-mail address from people who oppose the introduction of such a digital passport, the objections being among the most diverse, from the fact that not everyone who wants to get the vaccine can do this and continue with issues related to personal data security.

A decision on issuing the document should be made by the end of May at the latest, Winkler said.