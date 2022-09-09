Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: Queen Elizabeth II, a hard-to-replace touchstone of rectitude

In a message of condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca states that the former British sovereign represents a symbol of devotion to the people she has served and a touchstone for political leaders from all over the world.

"We learned with sadness the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. On behalf of the community of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest, together with His Holiness Ioan Robu, Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus, and the Most Reverend Cornel Damian, Auxiliary Bishop, we pray for the eternal rest of Queen Elizabeth and that the Lord offers solace and support to His Majesty King Charles III, the members of the Royal Family of Great Britain and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," the message of the Catholic prelate reads.

The archbishop notes that in the person of Queen Elizabeth II the Romanian people had a friend and a faithful supporter.

"We particularly remember that Queen Elizabeth has always been present in the life of the Romanian Royal Family, and that throughout her existence she cultivated a relationship of friendship and affection towards King Mihai I, also a descendant of Queen Victoria. We pray that the Holy Virgin Mary, on whose Nativity Day Her Majesty the Queen was called to eternal life, intercedes for the repose of her soul. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei! Requiescat in pace!," is the message of Monsignor Aurel Perca. AGERPRES