Military from second rotation of Carpathian Pumas Detachment mission take off for Mali

About 120 servicemen securing the second rotation of the Carpathian Pumas Detachment mission took off for Mali on Thursday.

They are participating in the UN Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Republic of Mali, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

In the context of observing the measures imposed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and to prevent the possible contamination of the military within the detachment, they carried out the mission preparation, March through April, in the Air Forces Simulation Training Center at Boboc, in compliance with the measures of institutionalized isolation, shows the MApN.

Thus, before leaving for the mission, all detachment personnel performed a 14-day isolation period, being tested both at the beginning and at the end of the isolation period. Eventually, the military were transported from Boboc Air Base, directly to Otopeni Air Base 90, from where they embarked for Mali.

The first Romanian detachment participating in this mission, which began in mid-October 2019, is composed of approximately 120 people (pilots, technical and medical personnel) and four IAR-330 Puma L-RM helicopters.

Romania supports the UN in assisting the Government of the Republic of Mali to continue implementing the Peace Agreement, protecting civilians and preventing the return of hostile armed elements to populated areas. The Romanian detachment will perform MEDEVAC / CASEVAC medical evacuation missions, troop and material transport, passenger transport missions, air patrol and observation missions.