Military students, pupils to receive meal allowance even when they're not present at educational institutions

rri.ro
Militari români Mali

Military pupils and students will have the right to meal allowance even during the period when they are not present at the military educational institutions, according to the draft law amending Government's Emergency Ordinance (GEO) No. 26/1994 regarding the food rights, in time of peace, of the personnel in the sector of national defence, public order and national security and of persons deprived of liberty, passed on Tuesday by the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill is aimed at regulating the amendment of art. 4 paragraph (4) of Government Ordinance No. 26/1994, in the sense of granting the financial value of the meal allowance which military students and pupils from military educational institutions are entitled to during the period when they are not present at the military educational institutions and thus, they are not provided with prepared food.

The draft law was passed by the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body in this case.

stiripesurse.ro
×

