Military taking part in Invictus Games The Hague, decorated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for decorating several military that took part in the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, a press release sent by the Presidential Administration informs.

As a sign of appreciation for results obtained in Invictus Games The Hague 2022, for their talent, commitment and professionalism that they have shown in promoting the image of the Romanian Army, the president conferred:

The First Class Sports Merit Order to junior sergeant Capatina Ion Iulian-Constantin, to sergeant major Cojocaru Emil Emil-Florin, sergeant major Romila Anton Eduard-Vlad, corporal, second class, Neagu Ion Marcel;

The Second Class Sports Merit Order to main junior sergeant (reserve) Bolovan Florin Florin, main junior sergeant (reserve) Toma Gheroghe Mihai-Ion, corporal third class Ciolan-Uta Ion Valentin;

The Third Class Sports Merit Medal with a strap to lieutenant-corporal Munteanu Gheroghe Robert-George, major Ion Marin Gabriel, major Nicola Stefan Danut, main junior sergeant Slaniceanu Valeriu Valerica-Costinel, main junior seargent Manaila Alexandru Eugen, main junior sergeant Vuta Gheorghe Florin, junior sergeant Bica Teodor Nicusor-Dorel, junior sergeant Matei Gheorghe Gheorghe-Irinel, sergeant major Butoi Dorel Ionut-Claudiu, corporal third class Patru Stancu Eugen-Valentin.

The Third Class Sports Merit Medal to major-general Postu Neculai Corneliu, lieutenant-colonel Badoi Gheorghe-Ilie Andreea-Gezalina, captain Ailenei Ion Gabriel-Andrei, lieutenant Vuta Florin Florentina-Bianca, second lieutenant Maestru Corneliu-Alexandru Alexandru-Felix, junior sergeant (reserve) Ilovan Mihai-Gavrila Angel-Paul, junior sergeant (reserve) Olteanu Marian Catalin-Cristian, junior sergeant Boc Viorel Florin, junior sergeant Hanganu Lucian Cristian-Gabriel, sergeant major Turoi Ion Florian-Laurentiu, sergeant major Nicola Ion Marin, sergeant major Taifas Ion Marius-Bertoni, corporal third class Canuci Marian Marius-Cristian, corporal third class Ola Vasile Adrian-Sergiu, private first class Miia Constantin Ioana-Cristina.AGERPRES