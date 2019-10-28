Miners barricade themselves in underground mine to protest closure

Miners of the Paroseni and Uricani coal mines in the Jiu Valley started a spontaneous protest on Monday, and almost a hundred of them barricaded themselves underground, threatening to go on a hunger strike.

They are dissatisfied with not knowing what will happen to them early next year, when the two quarries are slated for closure.The protesters demand an extension to Ordinance 36, which guarantees them compensatory payments and two-year job seniority to those who meet the retirement requirements in the meantime, as well as the employment at the mines of the Hunedoara Energy Compound of those who are not pensionable yet.