Minister Aurescu welcomes Turkish ambassador, at the end of diplomatic mission in Romania

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received, on Wednesday, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, Fusun Aramaz, at the end of her mission in Romania, on which occasion he highlighted the importance of the bilateral strategic partnership and the recent discussions regarding the establishment of a Romania-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

"The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the substantial contribution of Ambassador Fusun Aramaz to the consolidation and development of Romanian-Turkish bilateral relations of strategic partnership, by promoting a dynamic political dialogue, at all levels, and by the active effort undertaken throughout her mandate, in order to expand sectoral cooperation. On the occasion of the meeting was emphasized the very good level of the bilateral relationship, based on consistent dialogue and solid cooperation in a wide range of fields, and the particular importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Turkey, signed on 12 December 2011 was shown," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

At the same time, Minister Aurescu evoked the in-depth discussions he recently had with the Turkish counterpart, in the context of the recent official visit to Ankara, along the lines of action envisaged for strengthening the strategic dimension of cooperation, through the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Romania - Turkey, high-level dialogue platform, focused on strategic areas of common interest, which would be launched in 2023.

The two officials agreed on the relevance of such a format, not only from a bilateral perspective, but also from a regional, European and transatlantic perspective, especially in the current geopolitical circumstances, considering that the strengthening of ties and strategic bilateral cooperation contribute, implicitly, to the consolidation of common resilience to the ever-increasing challenges of today, says the MAE.

The particularly important role played by the Turkish-Tatar minority in Romania in strengthening the relations between the two countries and peoples was also emphasized.

"Ambassador Fusun Aramaz thanked for the model of peaceful coexistence, social integration and support of minorities represented by Romania, which allowed a fruitful collaboration on this level as well," the release states.

Aurescu and Ambassador Fusun Aramaz highlighted the constantly upward evolution of economic cooperation, which represents an important pillar of the bilateral relationship.

Bogdan Aurescu showed confidence that, at the end of the current year, the volume of bilateral trade will reach the threshold of USD 10 billion, a common goal established several years ago at the highest level.

"The meeting was also the occasion for a short exchange of views on developments in the region, with multidimensional effects, as a result of the war in Ukraine. In this context, the Turkish ambassador thanked for the special support provided by Romania in the process of repatriation of Turkish citizens and the minority related from Ukraine. As regards EU-Turkey relations, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the fact that Turkey represents a candidate state and a key partner of the Union in essential fields, Romania's support being constant and highlighted in context of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, included. Ambassador Fusun Aramaz thanked for the constant support provided by Romania in the European context," the MAE release also shows. AGERPRES