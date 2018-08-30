Minister-delegate Negrescu: We need Romania's voice to be heard where important decisions are made

Romania needs "its voice" to be heard "where important decisions are made", next year's Presidency of the Council of the European Union being an "excellent opportunity" for presenting our country's economic offer, Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu stated on Thursday at the International Business Forum.

"The Romanian business environment is facing powerful competition, but it especially needs to find the means through which it can raise its competitiveness and we, the decision-makers, need to find the solutions through which these opportunities offered by the internal market can reach you," the Romanian official said.Negrescu appreciated that "the potential of the internal market and decisions sometimes made at European level is huge"."It is important for us today to be aware that we need a boost of dynamism, a boost of presence concerning the decisional process in Brussels, in the European deciding process," he said.He described the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU of next year as being "an excellent opportunity to talk about our economic offer with both our European partners, as well as beyond this single market"."After all, we need Romania's voice to be heard, and I would include here, obviously, the business environment, to be heard where important decisions are made which affect a large share of the national legislation," the Romanian official pointed out.The International Business Forum brings together for two days, Thursday and Friday, at the Palace of Parliament, members of the Romanian Executive, heads of diplomatic missions and business environment representatives.