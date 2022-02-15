Minister of development signs 10 new financing contracts worth over 17 million lei

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed 10 new financing contracts, totaling 17,408,729.11 lei, through the Regional Operational Program (ROP) 2014-2020, coordinated by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA).

Of these, four projects aim at energy efficiency and the modernization of social and road infrastructure, and 6 projects aim to promote entrepreneurship, an MDLPA press release informs.

Thus, the commune of Botesti (Neamt County), for the increase in the energy efficiency of the building of the Nisiporesti Technological High School, will benefit from 6,962,366.84 lei.

The municipality of Botosani will benefit from 5,733,078.90 lei for the asphalting the Izvoarelor, Valcela and Zimbrului streets behind the Emperor Traian neighborhood.

The municipality of Radauti (Suceava County) will benefit from 499,106.36 lei for the modernization of a social house, and the commune of Giuvarati (Olt County) will benefit from 482,424.60 lei for the endowment and furnishing of an integrated community center.

Another 6 projects aim to promote entrepreneurship, by developing the business and acquiring modern equipment, Agerpres informs.