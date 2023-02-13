Ministry of Development: Payments worth more than 17 M RON for investments in Anghel Saligny programme

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred the amount of 17,268,132.84 RON to settle the invoices for 11 investment objectives financed under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, told Agerpres.

The invoices were submitted by the local authorities for works to modernize some streets and roads of local interest, as well as for the expansion and modernization of some water supply and sewerage networks, the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, said on Monday, according to a press release.

Under the "Angel Saligny" National Investment Programme, the Government of Romania, through the Ministry of Development, has a budget of 65.5 billion RON, through which it provides basic services in localities (water, sewerage and gas) and rehabilitates roads and bridges.

The status of payments carried out so far is available on the MDLPA website, at the link: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/plati.