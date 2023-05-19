Ministry of Education: Education units must communicate to parents information about course of teaching activities.

Education units must permanently communicate to parents the necessary information about the course of teaching activities, possible program reorganizations or changes in the ability to supervise pupils during their presence in the school premises, informs the Ministry of Education, in the context of the general strike, told Agerpres.

The institution specifies that it makes every effort to ensure that the educational process continues and that students are safe in the educational units.

Also, the Ministry of Education mentions that it is taking all the measures foreseen by the legal framework, which fall within its competence, to avoid triggering a general strike starting on May 22, 2023.

"We are concerned and we are taking the necessary steps to protect the pupils' right to education. Today we had a videoconference with the county school inspectorates, during which we presented them with the general framework of the social dialogue and told them to constantly monitor the way educational activity is unfolded at the level of the counties, communicating permanently with all the actors involved in the educational process. In this endeavor, we also count on the responsibility of the directors of each educational unit," the release states.

The education unions have announced that they will start a general strike on Monday, May 22. According to the president of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI), Simion Hancescu, the general strike is supported by 71% of the union members.

"According to the law, the strike is done by the union members, we have nothing to do with the others. We refer to the union members, that is, out of 145,000 FSLI members, there are 105,000 who go on strike," he explained.