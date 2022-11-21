Ministry of Health to present weekly instead of daily situation of COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it will present the situation of COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis, told Agerpres.

According to the ministry, the information will be sent every Monday for the previous week.

Currently, reporting of COVID-19 cases is done daily.

In the last 24 hours, 215 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, 48 more than the previous day.

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 are in Bucharest - 64 and in Cluj county - 25.

A number of 650 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, 22 more than the previous day.

93 patients are treated in the ICU, of which 76 are not vaccinated against COVID.