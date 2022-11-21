 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Health to present weekly instead of daily situation of COVID-19 cases

gds.ro
ministerul sanatatii

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it will present the situation of COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis, told Agerpres.

According to the ministry, the information will be sent every Monday for the previous week.

Currently, reporting of COVID-19 cases is done daily.

In the last 24 hours, 215 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, 48 more than the previous day.

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 are in Bucharest - 64 and in Cluj county - 25.

A number of 650 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, 22 more than the previous day.

93 patients are treated in the ICU, of which 76 are not vaccinated against COVID.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.