Ministry of Labor: People with disabilities must enjoy equal opportunities

People with disabilities must enjoy equal opportunities, and in this sense, no effort to build a life without barriers is too great, said Simona Bucura-Oprescu, Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity, on Sunday.

"Today is the day of those people who show us what it means to be truly strong. It is an occasion by which we express our solidarity and respect for these people who, through strength of character and fighting power, offer us all valuable life lessons. People with disabilities must enjoy equal opportunities, and in this sense, no effort to build a life without barriers is too great," wrote Simona Bucura-Oprescu on the Ministry's Facebook page.

December 3 is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day established by the United Nations in 1992.

"For all of us, the access of these people to inclusive, equitable and sustainable development is mportant, as it is also stipulated in the Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030, which undertakes to "leave no one behind," the Minister added.