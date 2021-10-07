Ministry prepares release of productive investment measure under Competitiveness Operational Programme

An applicant's guide for measure 4.1.1. "Investment in productive activities" under Priority Axis 4 - Supporting the mitigation of the effects of the crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competitiveness Operational Programme, is being consolidated at the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) and will be published in a final form in about a month.

According to a MIPE press statement released on Thursday, after the final form of the applicant's guide is approved there will be 30 days before the call for projects for projects to be prepared for submission.

The budget is 300 million euros of European funds plus 58.3 million euros of funds from the national budget. The minimum value of the non-reimbursable funding as a result of the observations submitted during the public consultation is 50,000 euros, and the maximum value is 1,000,000 euros.MIPE also provides a series of clarifications on the funding requirements included in the future call. Thus, the objective of the applicant's guide specific conditions for accessing funds, type of project: investment in productive activities is to support SMEs under the economic recovery programme with funds from the REACT-EU facility amidst the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic by granting temporary aid of a limited value to SMEs that run a deficit or even face liquidity shortage, in accordance with the EU REACT Regulation. It lays down rules and implementing measures for the additional resources provided as Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe (REACT) in order to provide assistance to support the mitigation of the effects of the crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and its social consequences and to prepare for a green, digital and resilient economic recovery.Support will be extended to SMEs significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that lack resilience to keep their business indicators afloat in the current difficult context.