Mircea Fechet, new Minister of Environment (biographical file)

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree noting the resignation of Costel Alexe from the position of Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests and the one by which he appoints Mircea Fechet to this position. According to the Presidential Administration, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on the same day, at 15:30, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, according to AGERPRES.

Mircea Fechet was born on July 1, 1980.

He graduated from the Faculty of Food Science and Engineering at the "Dunarea de Jos" University, Galati (2004) and the Faculty of Law and Administrative Sciences at the "George Bacovia" University, Bacau (2015). He was a student of the "Ovidiu Sincai" European School (Council of Europe, Strasbourg, France, 2007-2008), according to the CV published on the website http://www.mmediu.ro/.

He was the managing director of SC ITELA SRL between September 2005 and September 2008.

Between September 2008 and May 2010, he held the position of advisor on European funds within the Bacau Local Development Agency.

Between May 2010-May 2012 and March 2014-February 2019, he was deputy executive director at Intercommunity Development Association for Sanitation of Bacau, in charge of coordinating the implementation of the project "Integrated Waste Management in Bacau County" financed by POS - Environment, the quoted source also writes.

He was vice-president of the National Authority for Regulation and Monitoring of Public Procurement (ANRMAP), between May 2012 and March 2014.

Between February 2019 and December 2019, he was an external public auditor with the Audit Authority.

Since February 2020, he has been Romania's representative at the European Environment Agency.

Starting with December 2019, he has been Secretary of State with the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, according to the website http://www.mmediu.ro/.