MMPS: Estimated impact for implementing emergency social measures set out by Gov't is 2.036B lei

The Labour and Social Protection Ministry (MMPS) announces that the estimated financial impact for implementing the emergency social measures established by the Government is 2.036 billion lei, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the Government approved on Thursday the Emergency Ordinance for the amendment and supplementation of some normative acts, as well as for establishing some measures in the area of social protection in the context of the epidemiological situation determined by the spreading of the SARS- CoV- 2 virus. The normative act regulates, among others, the conditions to enter technical unemployment, the continuation of payments to some social benefits, the automatic extension of some documents, as well as the possibility to send online the necessary acts to receive some benefits, the Labour Ministry mentions.