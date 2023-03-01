Moldovan PM Recean: Republic of Moldova is fulfilling its role of ensuring peace and security in the region

The Republic of Moldova is fulfilling its role of ensuring peace and security in the region, and "Chisinau is not alone", Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Wednesday in a joint press statement with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

"This is a difficult time for the European continent, in the aftermath of Russia's aggression and Russia's atrocious war in Ukraine. (...) I also appreciate the clear and firm message from Bucharest, conveyed at last week's meeting of Presidents [Maia - ed.n.] Sandu and [Klaus - ed.n.] Iohannis. We know that Chisinau is not alone in the face of challenges. Here I want to give assurances that the Republic of Moldova is fulfilling its role of ensuring peace and security in the region, given that we have the Transnistrian region. The government I lead is determined to transform the country's institutions and economy to make them strong, resilient and ready to make a decisive contribution to Moldova's accession to the European Union," Recean said.

The head of the government in Chisinau said it was "natural" that his first visit since taking office should be to Bucharest, "because Bucharest is Chisinau's most important partner".

"Bucharest has helped us enormously in overcoming the energy crisis, Bucharest remains our advocate in all European institutions, so that we can accelerate our European path. The close relationship between Bucharest and Chisinau is strengthened today by numerous projects for the benefit of our citizens," the Moldovan Prime Minister added.

Dorin Recean thanked Romania for its support in the energy sector provided since last autumn, which was "critical, decisive".

"On account of Russia's war against Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova was left without alternative sources of electricity supply. Bucharest, together with the Romanian energy companies, was with us, as always, and we managed to provide our citizens with electricity," he said.

In this regard, he also pointed to the existence of the Iasi - Chisinau gas pipeline "a decisive factor in providing alternatives for energy consumers in the Republic of Moldova".

The Moldovan Prime Minister encouraged Romanian and Moldovan business people to collaborate. "Our business people speak the same language, our businesses speak the same language". He also added that soon the two countries will have integrated financial markets.

He also said that he had discussed with his counterpart the secondment of Romanian experts to assist Moldova in the accession process to the European Union.

Dorin Recean also appreciated the platform dedicated to his country, an initiative of Romania, France and Germany. He reaffirmed his gratitude "for the attitude that Bucharest always offers in relation to Chisinau".