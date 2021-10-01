Moment of silence, in Aachen, requested by President Iohannis for victims of fire at Constanta Hospital

A moment of silence in memory of those who died in the deadly fire that hit at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital was held in Aachen, where President Klaus Iohannis delivered a speech.

The head of state is present in Germany as he is due to receive the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen for the Unity of Europe, on Saturday.

"I will start with a sad piece of information. Today a great misfortune took place in Romania, in a hospital in Constanta and unfortunately seven patients died. I kindly ask you all to keep together a moment of silence for the victims of the fire at Constanta Hospital," Iohannis said, according to the official translation.