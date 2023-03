Monica Niculescu qualifies for the round of 16 of women's doubles event in Miami (WTA)

The pair made up of the Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and the Polish Alicja Rosolska qualified, on Thursday, in the round of 16 of the women's doubles event of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) tennis tournament, endowed with total prizes of 8.8 million dollars, after defeating the couple Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) / Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2).

Niculescu and Rosolska won after one hour and 41 minutes, managing to save no less than 14 of the opponents' 15 break points.

The Romanian-Polish pair secured a check worth 33,460 dollars and 120 WTA points in women's doubles, and in the round of 16 they will receive the replica of the winners of the match Storm Hunter (Australia) / Elise Mertens (Belgium./N.6) - Miyu Kato (Japan) / Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia).AGERPRES