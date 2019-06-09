Monos by Alejandro Landes wins Transilvania Trophy at TIFF gala

The Colombian movie "Monos" by Alejandro Landes won the Transilvania Trophy at the TIFF gala on Saturday night at the National Theatre of Cluj-Napoca.

The prize worth of EUR 15,000 awards a story of eight teenagers members of a guerilla ring with their hostage hiding in the mountains. The accidental killing of their precious cow dubbed Shakira unleashes a bloody fight for survival.The artistic director of the festival Mihai Chirilov spoke about the fact that currently too much politics is brought about. In context, he asserted that the competition's selection was about movies making cinema, and not politics."I believe it is important, they talk about relationships, they talk about us," Chirilov stressed.The excellence prize went to actor Marcel Iures.The gala first prize was handed by the French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis."Thank you, TIFF, for placing France in the spotlight through sections dedicated to Michel Gondry and Agnes Varda, along concerts and masterclasses," the French diplomat emphasised.Here are the TIFF 2019 prizes as they were awarded:The Francophone Youth Jury Award: "Trecut prin foc / Passed through the fire", by Frederic TellierSpecial mentions "Alex. Leo Serban": Alex Bogdan and Iosif Prodan"Alex. Leo Serban" scholarship: "Il Bel Canto" documentary project by Lina Vdovii and Radu CiorniciucTransilvania Pitch Stop prizes : the projects "Oceans" by Eva Pervolovici, "Carbon" by Ion Bors, "Between Two Dawns" by Selman Necar, "Spas" by Maksym Nakonechnyi; special mention to "Athlete".Eurimages Coproduction Development Award: "Democracy, Work in Progress" by Mihaly SchwechtjeFIPRESCI Prize: "Ora de religie/Clergy" by Wojciech SmarzowskiShortest shortfilm in "Umbre/Shadoes" section: "Roata" / "The Wheel" by Carlos Baena; special mention: "Corbii" / Ravens" by Tom de VillePublic's Prize: "Copilul problema/System Crasher" by Nora FingscheidtPublic's Prize for most popular film at section "Romanian Film Days": "Morometii 2" by Stere Gulea"Romanian Film Days" Prize for shortfilm: "Opinci/Peasant sandals" by Anton and Damian GrovesRomanian Film Days' mentions of the jury for shortfilm: "Telefonul / The phone" by Anca Damian, and "Minion" by Anghel DamianRomanian Film Days' Prize for Debut: "Monstri / Monsters" by Marius OlteanuRomanian Film Days' special mention: "Timebox" by Nora AgapiRomanian Film Day's Prize for feature: "Arest" by Andrei CohnBest performance prize: Ingvar Sigurdsson for "A White, White Day"Jury Special Prize: "Un om fidel/ A Faithful Man" by Louis GarrelThe Festival's Excellence Prize: Marcel IuresAll Career Prize: Oana PaunescuPrize for Directing: May-El-Toukhy for "Dama de cupa/ Queen of Hearts"."Transilvania" Trophy: "Monos" by Alejandro LandesThe Transilvania International Film Festival TIFF 2019 closes on Sunday.