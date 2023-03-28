Morawiecki: Poland, Romania leaders were right to say Don't Build Nord Stream2

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated, on Tuesday, in Bucharest, that the leaders of Poland and Romania pleaded "for years" against the construction of Nord Stream 2 and, currently, "it has been proven" that they were right.

"The war in Ukraine is for the European Union a great test of solidarity, an exam that Romania and Poland passed brilliantly. You can't feel the pulse better than in the states that were behind the Iron Curtain and that today understand very well what risks, what threats these actions from the East of our borders bring. Every head of state in Europe knows now and found out what we were saying in the past," declared the head of the Polish Government, according to the official translation, in a press conference at the gov't venue, the Victoria Palace.

According to the Polish prime minister, the voice of the countries in the region "is being heard better and better".

"The center of gravity is shifting towards Poland, Romania, the countries of Central Europe. And precisely the leaders from Poland and Romania who said for years 'Don't build Nord Stream 2, let's not become dependent on Russia'... That's what we said, our government and the Romanian government. Unfortunately, it turned out that we were right. Today, after we have already suffered the effects, our partners in the West are proving us right. The diagnoses we made in the past have been proven real," Morawiecki said.AGERPRES