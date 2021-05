More than 4,000,000 people had been immunised against COVID until Tuesday at 5.30 pm in Romania, informs the Facebook page of the vaccination platform.

"Today, at 5.30 pm, we exceeded the threshold of 4,000,000 people vaccinated in the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19," the same source informs.

As of Tuesday, more than 6,939,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Romania.