More than 80 piano players from 19 countries participate in online competition

More than 80 young pianists from Romania and 18 other countries will participate online, between October 28 and 31, in the fourth edition of the "Constanta International Competition - Festival for Young Pianists," the Constanta City Hall informed on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

As many as 81 piano players entered the competition from several Romanian cities, but also from the US, UK, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Poland, Czech Republic, Macedonia, Armenia, Russia, the Republic of Moldova, Belgium, Slovakia, Ukraine, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Australia.

"We invite all piano lovers to watch this cultural event and the awards gala on the Facebook page of the project https://www.facebook.com/ ConstantaInternationalPianoCompetition, but also on the YouTube channel of the Nihil Sine Arte Association: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es9BDPdYtds. The young instrumental artists will have the opportunity to show talent in a high-level competition, whose jury is made up of artistic and pedagogical personalities from Romania and abroad: Verona Maier, Toma Popovici, Thomas Bockheler, Boldizsar Csicky, Florian Mitrea, Daniel Goiti, Alina Deleanu, Daniela Vladescu," the Constanta City Hall said in a post on Facebook.According to the same source, the competition will take place in a single stage, on the following age groups: 7-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-15 years, 16-18 years, 19-28 years. There will be cash prizes for all ages, recitals, 3 special "concert with orchestra" prizes and piano masterclasses in Romania and Germany. Prizes will be awarded to all categories in the contest, regardless of age, ethnicity, nationality or other criteria.The "Constanta International Competition - Festival for Young Pianists" started in Constanta, in 2018, out of the desire to support the art and as many young pianists from Romania and abroad as possible, and it proved to be a success.The project is financed by the Constanta City Hall and has a total value of 82,200 lei.