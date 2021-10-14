 
     
Most new cases of COVID-19, in Bucharest

prefectura bucuresti

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 3,082 and in the counties of Prahova - 924, Iasi - 813, Ilfov - 800 and Timis - 783, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the counties of Tulcea - 58 and Satu Mare - 87.

Bucharest has an incidence of 15.42 cases per thousand inhabitants, Agerpres informs.

The county that is surrounding Bucharest, meaning Ilfov, ranks first in terms of infections, cumulated at 14 days, with 16.01 cases per thousand inhabitants. Large incidence also register the counties of Timis - 10,60 and Cluj - 8,51.

Moreover, there are also 37 counties in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants). In the yellow zone there is only the county of Covasna.

 

